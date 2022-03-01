Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Farhan Akhtar Condoles The Death Of Indian Student In Ukraine

An Indian student was killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Tuesday (March 1) during the shelling in the city by Russian troops.

Actor Farhan Akhtar Instagram - @faroutakhtar

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 10:22 pm

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, reacted to the news that an Indian student was killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as part of Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine. Akhtar expressed his condolences to the Indian student's family and expressed his sorrow.

In a tweet, the actor expressed his concern over the ongoing issue and said that he hoped that all Indian citizens get back home safely.

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday (March 1) informed that an Indian student was killed during shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

He said, “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family.”

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India's foreign secretary, is contacting Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors to reiterate India's request for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals still in Kharkiv and other conflict zones.

On Tuesday (March 1), Russia shelled the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, causing damage to a number of facilities. Russian troops have also encircled Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and have issued an urgent request for civilians to leave the city.

