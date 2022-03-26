Fardeen Khan Talks About Hoax Reports Of His Death

Actor Fardeen Khan is all set to make his comeback on screen after a span of 12 years. He will be seen in the horror film ‘Visfot’. However, his journey here has not been an ordinary one! In a recent interview, the actor spoke about how he was often rumoured to have died.



There were reports that surfaced twice about the actor dying in a car accident. “Twice it was said I had died in an accident. It p***ed me off because I said if my mother saw it I think she would have a heart attack herself, or my wife knew about it or somebody else read about it so I got irritated about the irresponsibility of that aspect of it,” he said in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama.



In fact, he adds that his friends did get worried and actor Arjun Rampal actually messaged him to ask if he was okay. “I think it was way back in the day. It was Rampal who first messaged me 'are you alright.' I mean he called to see whether I was dead or alive I don't know. So that was what it was back then,” he says.



Meanwhile, the actor is busy gearing up for his film. He will be sharing the screen with actor Riteish Deshmukh as well as actresses Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza. The film has been directed by Kookie Gulati, who is known for his directorial ‘The Big Bull’ starring Abhishek Bachchan. The shoot of the film started last year and finished early this year. It is touted to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan movie ‘Rock, Paper and Scissors’.

A household name during this time, Khan was seen in a number of films such as ‘Prem Aggan’, ‘Jungle’, as well as ‘Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’. However, once he went off-camera, he ended up putting on a lot of weight. Two years back, he worked on himself and lost 25 kg in a matter of six months.