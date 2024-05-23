Art & Entertainment

Farah Khan Reveals Her Hubby Shirish Kunder Is Boss At Home, Where She's 'Very Polite'

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has spilled the beans on who wears the pants in the family and how it's a role reversal at home with her husband, Shirish Kunder, being the boss.

Instagram
Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor with Kapil Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Farah appeared along with senior actor Anil Kapoor on the new episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma.

During the conversation, Farah revealed that at home, her husband-filmmaker and film editor Shirish, is the more talkative one.

Kapil asks Farah what the situation is like at home with Shirish, saying, "When she is the director, she scolds everyone. The audience wanted to know this. Have you ever scolded Shirish at home?"

Farah replies, “It's the opposite for me. Shirish is the boss in the house. He doesn't speak when he is out. At home, he speaks so much that all of us hide behind the couch. Thinking that he’ll come and start giving us lectures. So at home, I am very calm, and polite.”

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' airs on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

