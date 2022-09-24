Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Falguni Pathak On Neha Kakkar's 'Maine Payal Hai' Remake: Wish I could Take Legal Action

Neha Kakkar is currently receiving flak on social media for remaking dandiya queen Falguni Pathak's iconic number 'Maine Payal Hai', who wishes to take a legal action against the Bollywood singer.

Falguni Pathak, Neha Kakkar
Falguni Pathak, Neha Kakkar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 2:26 pm

Neha Kakkar is currently receiving flak on social media for remaking dandiya queen Falguni Pathak's iconic number 'Maine Payal Hai', who wishes to take a legal action against the Bollywood singer.

The 53-year-old singer told PinkVilla that she is happy to see her fans' love for the original song, which was originally released in 1999.

"I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so I had to share their feelings," Falguni said.



Falguni also shared that she wasn't approached by the makers of 'O Sajna', Kakkar's version of the song.

According to Pinkvilla, Falguni re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Kakkar.

Asked if she is planning on taking the legal route, Falguni said: "I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

When further asked if the makers or Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said: "No."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Neha Kakkar Falguni Pathak Maine Payal Hain Song Legal Action Trolling Bollywood Song Rights India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police