Elon Musk Tweets About Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Amidst Their Ongoing Trial

Currently the defamation trial of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is in full swing. Just a day after the jury deliberations in the case began, Heard’s ex-boyfriend and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, took to his Twitter. He called the actors ‘incredible’ and hoped that they would move on soon.

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

According to India Today, after Heard split from Depp, she was in a relationship with Musk for some time. They broke up in 2017 but rekindled their love in 2018 only to break up again after few months. During one of the recent trial, Depp’s lawyers presented a footage showing Heard and Musk’s late night meetings.

However, Depp had something totally different to say about this. He claimed in the lawsuit that Heard and Musk were dating ‘no later than a month after their marriage’, which took place in 2015.

Depp and Heard met on the sets of the movie ‘The Rum Dairy’ in 2009 and began dating a few years later. They got married in 2015, and Heard filed for a divorce in 2016 claiming that Depp physically abused her under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Depp had denied the allegations and stated that she was doing it to secure a premature financial resolution. Their divorce got finalised in 2017.

In 2018, Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard for her article on domestic abuse. Heard had written an opinion piece in The Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse. She did not mention Depp’s name but his lawyers claimed that it damaged Depp’s career and reputation.