Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ektaa Kapoor Tears Up At 'Goodbye' Trailer Launch, Unable To Speak To Media

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who is set to bring her upcoming film 'Goodbye' to the audience, had an emotional moment at the film's trailer launch which saw Rashmika Mandana, Pavail Gulati, Neen Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan (virtually) in attendance at a multiplex in Mumbai.

Television producer Ekta Kapoor.
Television producer Ekta Kapoor.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 3:33 pm

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who is set to bring her upcoming film 'Goodbye' to the audience, had an emotional moment at the film's trailer launch which saw Rashmika Mandana, Pavail Gulati, Neen Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan (virtually) in attendance at a multiplex in Mumbai.

'Goodbye' tells the story of a family that comes together after the character of an old woman (played by Neena Gupta) passes away. The trailer of the film made everyone at the event tear up a little, including Ektaa.

As she prepared to share a few words about the film and her insights with regards to the story and characters at the trailer, Ektaa welled up as she suddenly realised that her parents are getting older by the day.

Ekta is the daughter of senior actor Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor. Ektaa could barely speak a few words as she became overwhelmed with the emotions. Despite trying hard to keep herself composed, she couldn't speak a word and passed up the opportunity to speak to the actors and the film's team.

'Goodbye' marks Rashmika Mandana's debut in Hindi films. Prior to this, the actress swooned the nation over with her role of Srivalli in the Allu Arjun starrer mega blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'. 'Goodbye', directed by Vikas Bahl is set to release in theatres on October 7.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ektaa Kapoor Goodbye Film Rashmika Mandanna Pavail Gulati Indian Cinema Amitabh Bachchan Neena Gupta Shobha Kapoor
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro