‘Einstein And The Bomb’: Performances

Aidan McArdle plays the role of Albert Einstein. The actor definitely has nailed the looks aspect of his role. But there are certain scenes where you can see that he is struggling to get the accent right. In certain scenes, the accent comes across as forced. The distinction hits you hard when Aidan’s acting is juxtaposed with real recordings and footage of Einstein. Nonetheless, his acting seems earnest, and his performance seems honest. You can see the efforts he has put in while playing this role. Minus these few pointers, Aidan needed just a little push and he would have nailed it. But at the end of the day, there’s only so much you can do with a docudrama when the content is already widely known, especially when it concerns Albert Einstein.