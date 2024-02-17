“The war is won. The peace is lost.”
If there is one dialogue from ‘Einstein And The Bomb’ that will stay with you after the docudrama has ended, it is this. ‘Einstein And The Bomb’ delves into Albert Einstein's life, politics, and moral dilemma. The docu-drama gives a peek into the multiple layers of Einstein’s life beyond his contributions to science. ‘Einstein And The Bomb’ is now streaming on Netflix. If you want to watch the docu-drama this weekend, here’s all you need to know about it.
‘Einstein And The Bomb’: Story
‘Einstein And The Bomb’ is much more than a biopic about Albert Einstein. The docu-drama delves into Einstein’s life. It traces how Einstein moved from Germany to the United States and how his political stance against Hitler got him and his contributions to science in a precarious position. Set amidst the backdrop of the World Wars, Einstein ponders over the use of atomic bombs. The series also gives a peek into how the scientist was excluded from the famous Manhattan Project because of his political stance. It gives a peek into the moral conundrum the scientist went into after his theory of relativity was used for creating the atomic bomb.
‘Einstein And The Bomb’: Performances
Aidan McArdle plays the role of Albert Einstein. The actor definitely has nailed the looks aspect of his role. But there are certain scenes where you can see that he is struggling to get the accent right. In certain scenes, the accent comes across as forced. The distinction hits you hard when Aidan’s acting is juxtaposed with real recordings and footage of Einstein. Nonetheless, his acting seems earnest, and his performance seems honest. You can see the efforts he has put in while playing this role. Minus these few pointers, Aidan needed just a little push and he would have nailed it. But at the end of the day, there’s only so much you can do with a docudrama when the content is already widely known, especially when it concerns Albert Einstein.
‘Einstein And The Bomb’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The best part about this docu-drama is how well-balanced it is. ‘Einstein And The Bomb’ draws heavily from the materials left by the scientist – pictures, videos, and letters. Anthony Philipson has walked the tightrope well and has managed to give the audience a detailed story about the oft-ignored parts of Einstein’s life. Additionally, the drama part of this docudrama is somber and carefully laid out. At no point, there is any sensationalism that reduces it to an OTT daily soap. It feels as crisp as a biopic because of how beautifully the script has been chalked out keeping the source material in mind.
The docudrama is well-edited and it packs a lot of information in its runtime. At no point, did I find myself skipping any scene because I was afraid to lose any crucial bit of information. The concise duration of the series keeps you engaged through and through and it does not bog you down. The short duration actually makes you want to watch it in its entirety.
The cinematography is top-notch. The recreated scenes take you into the countryside and give you a glimpse into what must have transpired in that era. The camera takes you along the journey. You do not feel like an intruder. You feel like you are a part of history.
‘Einstein And The Bomb’: Cast & Crew
Director: Anthony Philipson
Cast: Aidan McArdle, Andrew Havill, Rachel Barry, Helena Westerman
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 1 hour 16 minutes
Language: English
‘Einstein And The Bomb’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Einstein And The Bomb’ comes at a time when ‘Oppenheimer’ touched upon Albert Einstein and Robert J Oppenheimer’s relationship surrounding the atomic bomb. This Albert Einstein docudrama takes the story a notch higher and gives you an insider peek into the events. It humanizes the scientist and also shows his vulnerability by bringing his moral conundrum to the forefront. If you are a science geek, this series will keep you glued. I am going with 3.5 stars.