Whenever there is a reenactment of real-life events, it runs the risk of coming across as comedic or caricaturish. This is exactly what happened here. The actors were in their best form, but the dialogues just hindered their performance. You just cannot ignore the script. There’s a scene where Darius leaves his wife and daughter on the battlefield, and he flees. This scene is important. Just a few profound dialogues and the scene would move you. But that simply wasn’t the case here. It was a lost opportunity. Sadly, it was not just this scene. The pattern is the same with all important scenes. The script just defeated the purpose.

The documentary part of it was well-researched. As much as I enjoyed watching Buck Braithwaite on screen, what held more weight was when the researchers took the centre stage and told everything in detail.