When it comes to Greek history, one cannot have a conversation without mentioning Alexander the Great. There is a lot of mystery behind how this man ascended the throne when he was young and how he went on to become one of history’s greatest and most successful rulers. The latest Netflix docu-drama explores exactly that. ‘Alexander: The Making Of A God’ takes a deep dive into the life of this king. The series is generating considerable buzz on social media. Here’s all that you need to know about it.
'Alexander: The Making Of A God' On Netflix Review: This Docu-Drama Fails To Leave A Mark Because Of Its Muddled Approach
'Alexander: The Making Of A God' is now streaming on Netflix. Is this docu-drama worth watching or you can choose to skip it? Read the full review to find out.
‘Alexander: The Making Of A God’: Story
The story follows the life of Alexander and how he went on to become the Great ruler. The series takes you into his life which includes his personal life and even the life on the throne. Alexander was known as the ‘Boy King’ when he ascended the throne after his father’s death. No one believed in his mettle, but he won over the people with his modern techniques that were quite uncommon. The series portrays how Alexander gets the Persian Empire, thanks to his burning desire to conquer the world. It also gives a sneak peek into the love life of Alexander and tries to humanize him.
Advertisement
‘Alexander: The Making Of A God’: Performances
Let’s start with Buck Braithwaite who plays the role of Alexander. He has beautifully embodied exactly what the role demands of him. At no point did he feel too modern in this historic documentary nor stick out like a sore thumb. He got the burning desire and rage of Alexander just right without making the character come across as too cocky. In the scenes where he had to show his apprehension for the throne, he got the vulnerability on point without making it look like he was performing in a daily soap.
Advertisement
The character of Darius was played by Mido Hamada. Mido Hamada got the character of the Persian ruler and he hit the bull’s eye with his portrayal. His dialogue delivery is perfect and so is his screen presence. You know you are looking at a ruler who is defending his throne with all his might whenever he comes on the screen. He has struck a perfect chord when it comes to balancing his power and powerlessness.
Advertisement
‘Alexander: The Making Of A God’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The one part that did not sit right with me from the very beginning was the hybrid approach this docu-drama took. The director could have chosen to make either a documentary or a drama series. This mixture fails to hit the mark. The performances by all the actors were brilliant. There are no complaints when it comes to their acting. Similarly, the series also has a good set of researchers who bring out the facts and unravel the mystery behind Alexander. The series would have been absolutely engrossing if a singular approach was taken.
Advertisement
Whenever there is a reenactment of real-life events, it runs the risk of coming across as comedic or caricaturish. This is exactly what happened here. The actors were in their best form, but the dialogues just hindered their performance. You just cannot ignore the script. There’s a scene where Darius leaves his wife and daughter on the battlefield, and he flees. This scene is important. Just a few profound dialogues and the scene would move you. But that simply wasn’t the case here. It was a lost opportunity. Sadly, it was not just this scene. The pattern is the same with all important scenes. The script just defeated the purpose.
The documentary part of it was well-researched. As much as I enjoyed watching Buck Braithwaite on screen, what held more weight was when the researchers took the centre stage and told everything in detail.
What works for the documentary is the costumes and the action sequences. The costume head definitely deserves to be praised. When it comes to period dramas, there is always a risk of getting the memo wrong and making some errors which makes the actors look like they are in a school play. In this series, the actors were perfectly dressed according to the era they belonged in. The same goes for the action sequences. The battle scenes are beautifully choreographed and shot. The action is quick, and it keeps you on your toes.
‘Alexander: The Making Of A God’: Cast & Crew
Director: Hugh Ballantyne
Cast: Buck Braithwaite, Mido Hamada, Dino Kelly, Agni Scott, Nada El Belkasmi, Alain Ali Washnevsky, Will Stevens, Steven Hartley
Available On: Netflix
Premiere Date: January 31, 2024
Episodes: 6; 37-44 minutes each
Genre: Documentary/Drama
‘Alexander: The Making Of A God’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook's Verdict
The only part where this docu-drama falls short is its hybrid approach. There is no cohesive element that joins the drama part with the documentary and vice versa. The skills of the actors feel wasted because of the script. Similarly, the work put in by the researchers feels wasted because there was no balance of it with the drama aspect. The series had the potential to become a cult favourite but it is this conundrum that has weighed it down. I am going with 2 stars.