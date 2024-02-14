Art & Entertainment

Cillian Murphy Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Him Eating One Almond A Day On 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy has responded to rumours which claimed that he consumed only one almond a day while shooting for 'Oppenheimer.' Here's what the actor said.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
February 14, 2024

Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer' Photo: Digital Spy
Cillian Murphy became a global name after he played the role of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s film, ‘Oppenheimer.’ The movie broke all records and became one of the most loved films last year. The film swept up 13 nods at the Academy Awards. Fans expect the movie to win Best Picture and Best Director. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his role and debunked the rumours surrounding his diet.

Ahead of the release of ‘Oppenheimer,’ it was rumoured that Cillian Murphy only consumed an almond a day as a part of his diet. In a recent interview with GQ, Murphy debunked the rumour and shared the real picture. He said that he was reducing his calories and that made him watch his diet.

Murphy said, “This is apocryphal. I think Emily (Blunt) was being very sympathetic to me when she said Cillian only ate one almond a day. It was more than that. I didn’t really have room in my brain to be socialising with the rest of the cast and crew at the time, because there was so much work to do, and I was reducing calories and all that stuff. I didn’t go out for dinner, but I had more than one almond a day.”

He also opened up if his thoughts on Oppenheimer changed after he finished filming the movie. He continued, “I felt that he was intensely human, and I felt that despite his one-in-a-million, generational genius, he was still as flawed and as contradictory and as fallible as the rest of us are. I treated his brilliance less like a gift and more as a burden, in order to play the humanity of him.”

‘Oppenheimer’ broke all records at the box office, and it went on to become Christopher Nolan’s third biggest hit.

