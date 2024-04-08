Eid ul Fitr 2024: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' To 'Sultan', 10 Bollywood Blockbusters That Released On The Festival

Festivals play an important role for the business of Indian movies, especially Bollywood. Filmmakers are always keen to release their movies during mega festivals like Holi, Diwali, Christmas, New Year and Eid. Many A-listers and filmmakers eye for Eid dates for their movies to get a grand opening. On Eid, actor Salman Khan releases his movies and most of them have been blockbusters. Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan mostly release their movies on Diwali, Christmas and New Year. However, on Eid 2024, Salman has no releases while after a long time, we will get to see an Akshay Kumar's film that is releasing on April 10, around Eid. Akshay's last Eid release was 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' in 2007. On April 10, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the screens. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Tiger Shroff. The film is creating all the right buzz and is expected to do a great business at the box office.