Eid ul Fitr 2024: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' To 'Sultan', 10 Bollywood Blockbusters That Released On The Festival

Festivals play an important role for the business of Indian movies, especially Bollywood. Filmmakers are always keen to release their movies during mega festivals like Holi, Diwali, Christmas, New Year and Eid. Many A-listers and filmmakers eye for Eid dates for their movies to get a grand opening. On Eid, actor Salman Khan releases his movies and most of them have been blockbusters. Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan mostly release their movies on Diwali, Christmas and New Year. However, on Eid 2024, Salman has no releases while after a long time, we will get to see an Akshay Kumar's film that is releasing on April 10, around Eid. Akshay's last Eid release was 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' in 2007. On April 10, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the screens. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Tiger Shroff. The film is creating all the right buzz and is expected to do a great business at the box office.
Top 10 Bollywood Movies Released on Eid
Let's have a look at some of the Bollywood blockbusters that released on the festival.
1. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'- 2007
This Akshay Kumar starrer psychological thriller horror comedy was released on Eid in 2007. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie also starerd Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel and Shiney Ahuja in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 32 crore, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' earned Rs 82.837 crore globally. It went on to become the eighth-highest grossing Hindi film of the year.
2. 'Wanted'- 2009
'Wanted', starring Salman Khan in the lead, was the official remake of the Telugu film 'Pokiri'. The action drama was directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Boney Kapoor. It was the second highest-grossing movie of the year. It made a gross collection of Rs 93 crore.
3. 'Dabangg'- 2010
Released on Septemner 10, 2010, 'Dabangg' starred Salman Khan as fearless cop Chulbul Pandey. Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with the action thriller. Directd by Abhinav Kashyap, the movie made a gross collection of Rs 219 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2010.
4. 'Bodyguard' –2011
'Bodyguard' was the remake of the Malayalam film 'Bodyguard'. It starred Salman Khan in the role of Lovely Singh, who was a bodyguard. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Salman. The movie was a huge success and it reportedly made a lifetime collection of Rs 148.86 crore.
5. 'Ek Tha Tiger'- 2012
'Ek Tha Tiger' was another Eid blockbuster of Salman. Also starring Katrina Kaif, the Kabir Khan directorial broke several records at the box office. It made a gross collection of Rs 334.39 crore worldwide. Also, the spy-thriller was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2012.
6. 'Chennai Express'- 2013
This action-comedy flick starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was directed by Rohit Shetty. It also broke several box office records and became the collected Rs 1 billion.
7. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' – 2015
'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is one of the most loved movies of Salman Khan. Directed by Kabir Khan, Salman plays Pawan Kumar who helps a little girl hailing from Pakistan, reunite with her family. The movie received positive reviews and was also commercially successful. It earned around Rs 969 crore.
8. 'Sultan' - 2016
Yet another film of Salman Khan which was a humungous success at the box office. It also starred Anushka Sharma who played Salman's love interest. For the first time, Salman was seen in the role of a wrestler. Ali Abbas Zafar's film became one of the highest grossing Indian films to collect 623.33 crore worldwide.
9. 'Bharat' - 2019
'Bharat' which was tne remake of the South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'(2014), was also a commercial success. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also starred Katrina Kaif. It had a great theatrical run of Rs 325.58 crore.
10. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'- 2023
The film was released on Eid, 2023. Starring Salman Khan in the lead, the film received mixed reviews and became a blockbuster by grossing Rs 182.44 crore. It also went on to become the eleventh highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.