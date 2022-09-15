Dulquer Salmaan Says He's Read 'Nasty' Things About Himself In Movie Reviews: It’s Really Harsh

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who predominantly works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industry, will next feature in filmmaker R Balki's ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Produced by Gauri Shinde, Hope Filmmakers and Pen Studios, the screenplay and dialogues of the film have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

Now, ahead of the film’s release on September 23, the actor opened up on how he’s received some harsh reviews about his films previously. Adding that some people have also told him that he’s not made for the film, Dulquer told India Today, "I have often read a lot of nasty things about myself in reviews. People have even written that I should quit movies and I am not made for it. It's usually the same thing that I shouldn't be here. This is not my calling. It's really harsh."

For the unversed, Dulquer made his debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film ‘Karwaan’, alongside the late Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Later, he also featured in ‘The Zoya Factor’, which starred Sonam Kapoor.

‘Chup: The Revenge Of The Artist’ is his third Bollywood outing. Going by the trailer, the film is about an artist who turns into a serial killer and targets film critics, engraving star ratings on their foreheads after murdering them.

Work wise, Dulquer was last seen in the ‘Sita Ramam’, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the blockbuster hit film was loved by the critics and the audience alike, and earned Rs 92 crore at the box-office.