Dua Lipa Steps Out For Dinner With Trevor Noah, Sparks Dating Rumours

British singer Dua Lipa has sparked romance rumours with 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah.

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 12:27 pm

The two were spotted looking cosy during an 'intimate dinner' in New York which was followed by a kiss on the cheek goodbye outside the restaurant, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The singer was snapped cosying up with the 38-year-old comedian at a Jamaican restaurant. Pictures obtained by DailyMail.com show the pair hugging in the street before going their separate ways in New York City.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Lipa had previously split from her on-off boyfriend Anwar Hadid in December 2021 and Trevor reportedly broke up from his partner Minka Kelly in May 2022.

Earlier this year, Dua admitted she was making some healthy changes in her life, including quitting smoking, ahead of her world tour. Now she is seemingly looking to settle down and romance could be on the cards.

"I had laryngitis (last) December and that kind of kickstarted me quitting smoking a month earlier than I was supposed to. But I did it and I have stuck to it," she said previously.

Dua told 'The Sun', "I have this habit tracker on my phone where every night I tick off all the good things I have done for my body and things I have done for myself."
 

