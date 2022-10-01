Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Dua Lipa, Lizzo Among Headliners Set For iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tour

Singers Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Jack Harlow are among the top artists to headline the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tour taking place in 11 cities this coming holiday season.

Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow
Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 3:14 pm

Roughly 10 performers will be featured on each of the shows. Other performers rotating through the bill at the concerts this year include Sam Smith, the Kid Laroi, Demi Lovato, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Nicky Youre, Anita, Khalid, Tate McRae and more, reports 'Variety'.

The tour will stop in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

A television special for the CW Network will be taped at the Z100 Jingle Ball taking place in New York on December 9.

The show will air on December 17.

"Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements," Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement.

"We're particularly excited about who's playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country."

