It would not be wrong to say that Dolly Singh has successfully carved a niche for herself in the content creation space over the past couple of years. In 2020, she made her acting debut with the web series, ‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’. In the last three years, she has done several projects, including ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and ‘Double XL’ (both released in 2022).

She was last seen in Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming production venture, ‘Thank You For Coming’, which is directed by Karan Boolani, and stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. The film premiered at the 48th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before its release in the month of October.

In an exclusive conversation with Outlook India, Dolly Singh talked about her journey from content creation to films, and also how it was to work with an all-female cast in the film. Excerpts from the interview:

You are someone who has always championed body positivity, and now with ‘Thank You For Coming’, you have done it again. What made you take up the project?

For the first time, I felt I was important in the script. Generally, I had done smaller parts, more blink-and-miss appearances, but this time, it was a much bigger role in general. That was one of the main reasons to take up the film.

Also, how far do you think our nation has come to accept female sexual desires?

I think coming from the place I come from, the time of the 90s we come from, I think there has been a big change, so much so that I could watch the film with my mother considering she does not come from that background. That itself was proof enough that we have moved on. But there are still parts of society that need to come to terms with it. It is a process, and we cannot imagine that watching a film would change their mindsets completely. Of course, with the film, we have spoken about several topics, not just sexual. In general, the society has opened up, and the content we consider on OTT, that all has helped people to open up.

Also, after the release, the makers were targeted for making adult films/playing the box office numbers. What’s your take on it?

I cannot speak for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, but yes it is a little too much. We cannot change everyone’s thinking, and most of it is uncalled for. My first reaction is to laugh. This is not the first time that a film with an adult theme is made in India. We talk about films like ‘Vicky Donor’ and others. With a hero in the film, it is easier for the audience to digest. When females start to have such feelings, it is a problem, especially for the men out there.

How was it to work with the female-led cast?

It was wonderful. Women, in general, have the reputation that they cannot work together. But there is a different feeling when you walk in on the set, and the majority of them are females. All of us were together mostly, and I have to give it to Bhumi. She never made us feel that she was the main star and we were supporting actors. So, it was a delight. Kusha, Shibani and I have known each other for so long. Shehnaaz too was fun to be around. That kind of upliftment from each other was there. And the last two days of promotions, we were really sad.

What’s your future projects, and do you wish to move to films completely?

I do wish to do that, however, I don’t think that’s even a possibility. I also just love making content where I have the onus of writing, editing and performing myself. I like being behind the camera as much as being in front of it. Being on set is a different kind of joy. I thrive there, everyone is taking care of each other and you all come together to make a final product. Acting is also challenging and I hope to get more work and recognition. But when I would do 100 percent films, is something I am not too sure about right now.

Lastly, do you think with your journey from content creation to now films, you are living the life you've dreamt of?

I think I'm definitely living my dream life. As a child, I always wanted to see myself on TV, so yes, I have been able to achieve that.

Any genre or filmmaker you would want to work with next?

Beggars can't be choosers, and right now, I would like to work with anyone who likes to audition me and the role is different enough to play. I really like Dibakar Banerjee a lot, Neeraj Ghaywan is there. But at this point of my career, I cannot pick so I am manifesting to work with everyone now.