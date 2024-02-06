Documenting A Disappearance

While the essence of the documentary is coherent and important, it does leave the viewer wanting when it comes to aesthetics. There are practical reasons for why this is so. These visits to distant villages and conversations with local Kashmiris make the bulk of the film’s visuals. The footage, shot over 15 years, by different cameras, by both amateurs and professionals, has a grainy, ‘home video’ aesthetic. B-roll footage, though used poetically at times, constitutes the majority of the visuals. Raina tells me that the footage reminded him of the early footage that American army cameramen shot in Germany, particularly in Berlin after the destruction of the wall. According to him, the look essentially enhances the value of the film as a document rather than just a documentary. Which is true but one cannot help but think that it could have been a much richer experience if the visual aesthetics of the film complemented the story it told. Another perspective missing from the documentary is the experience of the Kashmiri Pandit women who stayed in Kashmir. We barely hear anything about them except at one point, when Tickoo praises them for having continued wearing bindis and sarees which mark them out as Hindus in Kashmir.