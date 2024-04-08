In a recent conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Divyenndu revealed that he has been reading the conspiracy theories that surround his character in ‘Mirzapur’. He mentioned that he loved reading the theories and he even commented that some of them were fairly accurate. However, the actor confirmed that he will not be seen in ‘Mirzapur 3.’ He said, “I am not part of Season 3 guys. I know it's a heartbreak. I love those conspiracy theories, they were legit. But on Humans of Bombay, I shall declare that I am not part of ‘Mirzapur Season 3.’