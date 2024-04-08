When the makers of ‘Mirzapur’ finally revealed the first poster of ‘Mirzapur 3’ last month, fans could no longer contain their excitement. After making fans wait for almost four makers, the makers gave a concrete update about the third season. However, fans need to brace themselves for this latest update which was shared by Divyenndu. The actor, who plays the role of Munna Bhaiya in the series, has confirmed that he will not be returning to the show this time.
In a recent conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Divyenndu revealed that he has been reading the conspiracy theories that surround his character in ‘Mirzapur’. He mentioned that he loved reading the theories and he even commented that some of them were fairly accurate. However, the actor confirmed that he will not be seen in ‘Mirzapur 3.’ He said, “I am not part of Season 3 guys. I know it's a heartbreak. I love those conspiracy theories, they were legit. But on Humans of Bombay, I shall declare that I am not part of ‘Mirzapur Season 3.’
The actor revealed that playing Munna Bhaiya had affected him on a mental level. He added, “When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It's so tricky that you don't even realize that you are in that zone. It's only when you come out of it do you realize how dark it was.”
The second season which premiered in October 2020 ended with the dramatic death of Munna Bhaiya. Following this, fans eagerly anticipated the third season with hopes of seeing Divyenndu return to the series. This was further amplified when Ritesh Sidhwani hinted at the actor’s return. In an earlier interview with Film Companion, the producer said, “Unfortunately Munna Tripathi can’t come back into the series, the way it is but maybe there’s something interesting for which you will have to wait but there is something where Munna will enter back in audiences’ life.”
‘Mirzapur 3’ will star Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Manurishi Chadha, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles. It will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.