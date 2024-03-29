Speaking at the Film Companion Front Row event, Ritesh Sidhwani revealed that he has a different plan when it comes to Munna Bhaiyya’s character. He revealed that the character will not be appearing in this season, but the makers have an interesting way to make sure he is back. Sidhwani said, “Unfortunately Munna Tripathi can’t come back into the series, the way it is but maybe there’s something interesting for which you will have to wait but there is something where Munna will enter back in audiences’ life.”