After keeping fans waiting for almost four years, Amazon Prime Video finally gave the audience a glimpse of the new season of ‘Mirzapur.’ The OTT giant also shared the poster of the third season of the series. It gave the fans an idea that the next season is going to revolve around Guddu and Golu. But fans had one pressing question. They were wondering if Munna Bhaiyya would be a part of the season or not. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has finally answered the fans.
Speaking at the Film Companion Front Row event, Ritesh Sidhwani revealed that he has a different plan when it comes to Munna Bhaiyya’s character. He revealed that the character will not be appearing in this season, but the makers have an interesting way to make sure he is back. Sidhwani said, “Unfortunately Munna Tripathi can’t come back into the series, the way it is but maybe there’s something interesting for which you will have to wait but there is something where Munna will enter back in audiences’ life.”
Advertisement
Played by Divyenndu, Munna Tripathi is one of the most important characters in ‘Mirzapur.’ The plot of the third season of the show is not unveiled yet. The actor became a household name with his role in this series. He was recognized for the way he breathed life into his character.
‘Mirzapur 3’ will star Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Manurishi Chadha, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the show will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.