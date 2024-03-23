These Stories Find Us: Ritesh Sidhwani On Backing Friendship-Themed Films

"I have got an opportunity to do things as a writer, director with an ace production house with ace actors. I'm very happy with the kind of love the trailer has got which makes me believe that maybe people will come to theatres with their friends and have a great time. I can't think of a better way to kind of be able to do everything that goes into making a film for a six-year-old who spent most of his life on a film set," he added.