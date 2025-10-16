Director Pan Nalin And Shriya Pilgaonkar Join As Jury Members For 6th Edition Of ALT EFF

Shriya Pilgaonkar and acclaimed filmmaker Pan Nalin have joined the prestigious jury panel of ALT EFF 2025
The 6th edition of the film festival is scheduled to take place from December 4–14, 2025
There is a lineup of feature films, documentaries, short films, and student films from India and across the globe
The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), India’s largest and most impactful environmental film festival, is back with its 6th edition. It is scheduled to take place from December 4–14, 2025. The 11-day festival will open in Mumbai on December 4 and will have an array of powerful lineup of feature films, documentaries, short films, and student films from India and across the globe — spotlighting crucial themes of environment, sustainability, preservation, and climate change.
This year, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar and acclaimed filmmaker Pan Nalin have joined the prestigious jury panel.
Pilgaonkar, while expressing her excitement about joining as a jury member, shared, “Being part of Alt EFF this year feels deeply meaningful to me. As artists, we often talk about the power of cinema to bring people together, but what I love about Alt EFF is how it channels that power towards awareness, empathy, and real-world action. The environment isn’t a distant or abstract issue; it’s a lived reality that shapes every aspect of our existence. The festival is an incredible reminder of how stories can shift perspectives and empower people to take responsibility for the planet we call home."
She is looking forward to "discovering films that don’t just move us emotionally, but also motivate us to rethink our everyday choices and to act with more compassion for all living things."
Nalin, who is best known for acclaimed works like Samsara and The Last Film Show, said that the environment has always been at the heart of his storytelling. According to him, ALT EFF is not just a film festival; it’s a "movement that reawakens our sense of interconnectedness with the planet. The festival provides a rare and vital space where filmmakers, activists, and dreamers can meet at the crossroads of art and advocacy."
He is excited to witness stories that are "honest, daring, and imaginative and stories that will challenge us to rethink the way we live, consume, and coexist."