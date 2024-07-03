Recently, Nana Patekar recalled how he had a challenging experience when he was working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra in ‘Parinda.’ He mentioned how he would always get into fights with the director because of their short-tempered nature. In a recent interview, Chopra recalled how he started abusing Patekar while working on Parinda. He mentioned how he never used to abuse but that changed when he started to work with Patekar.
Appearing on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled working with Nana Patekar. He mentioned how to actor would abuse him whenever he started to direct him. He recalled how he started to abuse only when he started to work with him. Recalling an incident from ‘Parinda’, Chopra recalled how Patekar refused to shoot a scene as he was tired. The actor started swearing at the director and they got into a brawl.
Chopra said, “There’s a scene in the film where Nana asks if he has tears in his eyes after his wife has died… We’d been shooting all day, and it was late in the evening. Nana declared that he was too tired to continue and that he was going home. I told him, ‘Sure, you pay for the overheads then’. He started swearing at me, I swore back, and in the scuffle, I tore his kurta. The cops on set said, ‘We’re here to protect you, and you’re fighting among yourselves’.”
The director revealed that Patekar had to switch to a vest because the kurta was torn. He mentioned that his tears were real. He continued, “If you watch the scene, he’s wearing a vest in it because his kurta had just been torn. The tears that you see in his eyes are real because we’d just fought. Later, we hugged it out and he told me, ‘I was nervous about the scene’. That’s how ‘Parinda’ was made.”
Directed by Chopra, ‘Parinda’ was made on a budget of Rs 12 lakh. The movie revolves around the story of a man who gets caught in a gang war in Mumbai. It starred Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.