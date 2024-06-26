Nana Patekar Reveals Why He Had A Fallout With Sanjay Leela Bhansali During 'Khamoshi' Shoot

Nana said, "It wasn’t just one argument, there were many. But Sanjay is a good director. In the scene, my wife has a heart attack. I’m playing cards with my back to her. She’s behind me. We are both deaf, of course. How would I know what’s happening behind my back? Sanjay wanted me to turn. He said that there is an unspoken bond that a couple shares, but this wasn’t a strong enough reason for me to understand the scene. I said I needed a solid reason.”