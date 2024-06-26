Art & Entertainment

Nana Patekar Reveals Why He Had A Fallout With Sanjay Leela Bhansali During 'Khamoshi' Shoot

Nana Patekar was not convinced with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction in 'Khamoshi' and they had arguments during the film's shoot.

Nana Patekar on his fallout with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his dirctorial debut with 'Khamoshi: The Musical' in 1996. The film had Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. It also starred Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas who played Manisha's on-screen parents. Both were mute and deaf. Did you know Nana had a fallout with Sanjay on the set of 'Khamoshi'?

In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar opened up on the reason behind the fallout with the 'Heeramandi' director.

Nana didn't agree with certain scenes in SLB's 'Khamoshi' and they had arguments during the film's shoot. Patekar opened up about a particular scene that he thought why it would not work.

Nana said, "It wasn’t just one argument, there were many. But Sanjay is a good director. In the scene, my wife has a heart attack. I’m playing cards with my back to her. She’s behind me. We are both deaf, of course. How would I know what’s happening behind my back? Sanjay wanted me to turn. He said that there is an unspoken bond that a couple shares, but this wasn’t a strong enough reason for me to understand the scene. I said I needed a solid reason.”

The 73-year-old actor added, “Perhaps I stepped out of line. But I feel relationships shouldn’t be limited to work. We should remain friends even after our work together is over. That’s how I would prefer it to be. Films come and go, but our memories stay with us forever.”

'Khamoshi' is one of the cult movies. Though it was a moderate success at the box office, the film was very much loved by the audience and critics. Its music and songs are still music lovers' favourites.

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last outing was 'Heeramandi' which released on Netflix. It had an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Ro Hydari and Shekhar Suman among others.

