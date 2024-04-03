Art & Entertainment

Did You Know? Boxer-Politician Vijender Singh Has Also Been A Part Of Showbiz; Here's A List Of His Projects

Vijender Singh has acted in movies and has appeared in television shows. Take a look at them here.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Vijender Singh in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Photo: Instagram
Indian boxer and Olympic medalist Vijender Singh made headlines today. This time it was not for the punches he packs but for his political choices. This boxer, who hails from Haryana, has now switched from Congress and has joined the Bharatiya Janta Party. This move has sparked quite a conversation on social media. It has become the talk of the town, especially keeping in mind the upcoming election season. While we are talking about the boxer, did you know that Vijender Singh has appeared in a handful of Bollywood films and shows as well?

Here are some notable times when Vijender Singh has made an appearance in movies and television shows.

1. 'Fugly' (2014)

Vijender Singh in 'Fugly'
Vijender Singh in 'Fugly' Photo: X
Directed by Kabir Sadanand, this movie follows four friends who find themselves entangled in a web of corruption and crime. Starring Mohit Marwah, Kiara Advani, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba, the film explores friendship and prevalent social issues. In his Bollywood debut, Vijender Singh delivered a compelling performance as one of the leads.

Where To Watch: Apple TV

2. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Vijender Singh in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Vijender Singh in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Photo: Instagram
In this Farhad Samji directorial, Vijender Singh played the role of Mahavir. The boxer played an antagonistic role and surprised his fans in this new avatar. In this movie, he shared the screen with an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Satish Kaushik, and Bhumika Chawla to name a few.

Where To Watch: Zee 5

3. 'Roadies'

Vijender Singh in 'Roadies'
Vijender Singh in 'Roadies' Photo: IMDb
The boxer appeared in Season 8 of this controversial reality television show. Singh appeared in an episode where contestants had to battle it out with him for a task. He has also donned the hat of a judge in this MTV show.

Where To Watch: Jio Cinema

