Did You Know? Boxer-Politician Vijender Singh Has Also Been A Part Of Showbiz; Here's A List Of His Projects

Indian boxer and Olympic medalist Vijender Singh made headlines today. This time it was not for the punches he packs but for his political choices. This boxer, who hails from Haryana, has now switched from Congress and has joined the Bharatiya Janta Party. This move has sparked quite a conversation on social media. It has become the talk of the town, especially keeping in mind the upcoming election season. While we are talking about the boxer, did you know that Vijender Singh has appeared in a handful of Bollywood films and shows as well?