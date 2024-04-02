After Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani Roped In For A Pivotal Role In Yash Starrer ‘Toxic’?

Ever since the news of Yash’s film ‘Toxic’ being under production was announced, fans have been keen to know about the film’s female lead. Recent reports suggested that Kareena Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of Yash’s sister in the film since the film’s story revolves around the unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister.
Now adding to the excitement, not only Kareena, but Kiara Advani too has been finalised to play a key role in the film. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying that the film will star three leads. “The film will feature three actresses with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani already on board. However, the makers will make an official announcement at the right time. The insider also revealed that Kareena will be playing Yash’s sister in the film,” the report stated.
The film, which was announced last year, marks Yash’s first project since ‘KGF 2’. ‘Toxic’ will be directed by Geethu Mohandas. Although the title was announced last year, there has been no major update on the film as of now, except that Kareena and Kiara both have said yes to the project.
If this is true, ‘Toxic’ would be Kiara’s Kannada film industry debut. She is already making her Telugu film debut with a film titled ‘Game Changer’ with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, it is being said that Shruti Haasan is being considered as the third actress in the film, but Yash and Geethu are yet to react to the development.
Meanwhile, Yash is already closely involved with the making of the film. “With Toxic, he is taking this a notch higher. Yash has meticulously put together the team for the film and is working closely with them, and the photos taken during recce with the team was one such instance,” a source close to the development recently mentioned. The film is expected to go on floors soon, and reportedly, Yash has completely immersed himself into the world of ‘Toxic’.