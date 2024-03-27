Ever since the news of Yash starrer ‘Toxic’ being under production was made public, there have been speculations about which actor will play the female lead. For the longest time, Kareena Kapoor’s name was associated with the film. Older reports mention that she would play Yash’s love interest in the film. However, a recent report has revealed that the actor has been roped in to play the role of Yash’s sister.
As reported by Times Now, Kareena Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of Yash’s sister in ‘Toxic.’ The report reveals that the actor has a powerful role in the film. It also mentions that the story revolves around the unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister. It also added that the makers were keen to have Kapoor on board to share the screen with Yash.
Advertisement
Quoting a source, the report stated, “It is basically a brother-sister story with Yash and Kareena playing inseparable siblings. The director was keen to have Kareena on board in Toxic from the inception of the project. Negotiations were on. Everyone presumed Kareena was being brought into the project as Yash’s leading lady when in fact Kareena was offered a far more powerful role. She has never been seen like this before.”
Additionally, there were rumours of Sai Pallavi and Shruti Haasan also joining the film to play lead roles. Amidst these speculations, the makers released a statement. They said, “The casting process for the film is near completion, and we are thrilled with the team we have onboard. As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements.”
Advertisement
‘Toxic’ will mark Kareena Kapoor's debut in Kannada films.