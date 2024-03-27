Ever since the news of Yash starrer ‘Toxic’ being under production was made public, there have been speculations about which actor will play the female lead. For the longest time, Kareena Kapoor’s name was associated with the film. Older reports mention that she would play Yash’s love interest in the film. However, a recent report has revealed that the actor has been roped in to play the role of Yash’s sister.