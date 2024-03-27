Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Roped In To Play Yash's Sister In Upcoming 'Toxic'? Here's What We Know

A recent report reveals that Kareena Kapoor has been roped in to play Yash's sister in 'Toxic.' The story will revolve around the bond between a brother and sister.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
IMDb%2C%20Vogue
Yash, Kareena Kapoor Photo: IMDb, Vogue
info_icon

Ever since the news of Yash starrer ‘Toxic’ being under production was made public, there have been speculations about which actor will play the female lead. For the longest time, Kareena Kapoor’s name was associated with the film. Older reports mention that she would play Yash’s love interest in the film. However, a recent report has revealed that the actor has been roped in to play the role of Yash’s sister.

As reported by Times Now, Kareena Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of Yash’s sister in ‘Toxic.’ The report reveals that the actor has a powerful role in the film. It also mentions that the story revolves around the unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister. It also added that the makers were keen to have Kapoor on board to share the screen with Yash.

Advertisement

Quoting a source, the report stated, “It is basically a brother-sister story with Yash and Kareena playing inseparable siblings. The director was keen to have Kareena on board in Toxic from the inception of the project. Negotiations were on. Everyone presumed Kareena was being brought into the project as Yash’s leading lady when in fact Kareena was offered a far more powerful role. She has never been seen like this before.”

Additionally, there were rumours of Sai Pallavi and Shruti Haasan also joining the film to play lead roles. Amidst these speculations, the makers released a statement. They said, “The casting process for the film is near completion, and we are thrilled with the team we have onboard. As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements.”

Advertisement

‘Toxic’ will mark Kareena Kapoor's debut in Kannada films.

Kareena Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Shruti Haasan - Vogue, Instagram
'Toxic' Producers Respond To Speculations Around The Casting Of Kareena Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Shruti Haasan Alongside Yash

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Aimed At ‘Politically Disabling’ Him Before LS Polls, Lawyer Tells HC | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Serves Notices To Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh; AAP MP Joins BJP
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: PV Sindhu Faces Wen Yu Zhang In Spain Masters Round Of 32