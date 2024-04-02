Did You Know? Salman Khan Served As A Bartender At Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima's Wedding

Neetu Singh went on to recall, “Salman Khan serving liquor to everybody! Logon ne hume aa ke bola ki khatam ho raha hai sab kuch, tequila khatam ho raha hai. Rishi ji bole ki mai toh itne le ke aaya tha, khatam kaise ho sakta hai. Dekha toh jitne aaye the guests wo drink phenk rahe the and aur le rahe the because Salman Khan was serving. Then Rishi ji went to him and said, ‘Jaa tu, nikal wahan se.’ (People came to us and complained that all the alcohol is over. Rishi Kapoor couldn’t believe it since he brought tons of liquor. It then turned out that guests were throwing away their drinks only so that Salman Khan can serve them more).”