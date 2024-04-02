Did You Know? Salman Khan Served As A Bartender At Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima's Wedding

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ made its debut on Netflix last Saturday and saw Ranbir Kapoor alongside his mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as guests in the first episode. During the show, many anecdotes were shared and some never-known-before revelations were made as well.
One such instance was when the ‘Animal’ star disclosed that his sister was an ardent fan of Salman Khan while growing up, and, in fact, her room’s walls were adorned with posters of the Bollywood superstar. Soon after, it was revealed that the ‘Tiger 3’ actor volunteered to take on the job of a bartender at Riddhima’s wedding in 2006.
Neetu Singh went on to recall, “Salman Khan serving liquor to everybody! Logon ne hume aa ke bola ki khatam ho raha hai sab kuch, tequila khatam ho raha hai. Rishi ji bole ki mai toh itne le ke aaya tha, khatam kaise ho sakta hai. Dekha toh jitne aaye the guests wo drink phenk rahe the and aur le rahe the because Salman Khan was serving. Then Rishi ji went to him and said, ‘Jaa tu, nikal wahan se.’ (People came to us and complained that all the alcohol is over. Rishi Kapoor couldn’t believe it since he brought tons of liquor. It then turned out that guests were throwing away their drinks only so that Salman Khan can serve them more).”
Right after this, when Archana Puran Singh asked the actor who his idol was growing up, he named Sanjay Dutt. And interestingly, he also went on to play his role model’s character in the latter’s 2018 biopic, ‘Sanju,’ which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
In a way, both the siblings have fond memories of and with their idols growing up.
For those not aware, Riddhima Kapoor is a fashion designer, who tied the knot with a Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni. They have a daughter named Samara, who celebrated her 12th birthday this year. Additionally, Riddhima is poised to make her debut on ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives,’ which will be hosted by Karan Johar, and stream on Netflix.