Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content

I don't know about the feathers and the ruffling bit but the thing is that definitely, if you know one of the characters is a transgender actress who is looking to upgrade her vagina while fighting with her mom who is seeing her for the first time in life as a woman. There's another protagonist, a transgender janitor in a huge multinational corporate office who is actually defending her right to sell her body to survive. The third story is about an 18-year-old gamer, a foul-mouthed, absolutely misogynistic influencer who's a huge hit amongst teenagers and kids his age. His struggle with his sexuality is on display on the internet where he's getting trolled day in and day out. In fact, he's getting a taste of his music and how he's trying to get out of that.