Banerjee also talked about how it is possible that the actor would not collaborate with him for a second film. It needs to be noted that this director and actor combination did not work on any other film after ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha.’ He continued, “There was a conversation between us to work together but that wasn’t for ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. I’m still the essentially indie, marginal filmmaker. 14 years from now, I’ll still be the same if I’m making films. The actors, on the other hand, who work with me on their first or second film have gone on to climb bigger heights of commercial stardom. My films may be too small to contain them.”