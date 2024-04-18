After Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ made waves upon its release 14 years ago, the director is back with its much-awaited sequel. The movie starred Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharucha in lead roles. This was when the actors had just started working in the industry. The film proved to be a turning point in their career. In a recent interview, Dibakar Banerjee revealed that he is not in touch with Rajkummar Rao and that he has not spoken to him in a while.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Dibakar Banerjee quashed reports that talked about how he would host a special screening of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ which will be attended by Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharucha. He said that the reports were fake because he had not been in touch with Rao. The director said, “This is artificial intelligence and spontaneous combustible news. It creates itself. I don’t think he has watched the film yet. In fact, I haven’t been in touch with him because I was busy making ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.’”
Banerjee also talked about how it is possible that the actor would not collaborate with him for a second film. It needs to be noted that this director and actor combination did not work on any other film after ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha.’ He continued, “There was a conversation between us to work together but that wasn’t for ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. I’m still the essentially indie, marginal filmmaker. 14 years from now, I’ll still be the same if I’m making films. The actors, on the other hand, who work with me on their first or second film have gone on to climb bigger heights of commercial stardom. My films may be too small to contain them.”
‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ will revolve around the ramifications of love in this digital age. The movie stars Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh, and Bonita Rajpurohit in lead roles. It will be released in theatres on April 19.