Dibakar Banerjee Says People Didn't Care About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Wanted Only Spicy Gossip

Dibakar Banerjee had once directed ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’, which featured Sushant Singh Rajput, in the lead. The filmmaker, who has worked with many talented actors, recalled the time of Sushant's death, and how it was covered by the media.
He expressed remorse over the conspiracy theories related to Sushant’s death, and in an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Dibakar said, “When he passed away, there was so much going on in the news about the cause of his death. I had to cut-off myself from everything. I was listening to everything but couldn't hear anybody saying that a young actor died. I couldn't see anybody around mourning him. All I could see was people trying to find out spicy gossip.”
He further added that he decided to walk away from the situation, because nobody talked about missing Sushant. Dibakar said that no one looked at how being an outsider, he acted in television and made his debut in movies. “Everyone was just speculating about the conspiracy, who gave drugs to Sushant, who murdered him. Where does that condolence meet? Where is the retrospective on his films? Those who loved him should have organised a screening of his movies and discussed it. Why don't we cherish all his good memories? Sushant Singh Rajput has become a gate to misery borne,” he said.
Dibakar and Sushant's collaboration ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ was based on the fictional detective, which was created by the Bengali author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. The film also starred Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee in key roles, and was co-produced by Aditya Chopra and Dibakar.
On the work front, Dibakar is now geared up for his dark crime-thriller ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is slated to release on April 19, 2024.