'LSD 2' Trailer: Dibakar Banerjee Is Back With Uncomfortable Truth Of Raw And Real World

Earlier, ahead of the teaser release, Dibakar warned the audiences and said, “Making ‘LSD’ and not showing the truth is not possible. So, while making ‘LSD 2’, we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. But, these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased. So, if you are in that fashion, then I can give you a disclaimer that you should not watch the ‘LSD 2’ teaser or trailer. If you are not an adult then do not watch the ‘LSD 2’ teaser or trailer.”