'LSD 2' Trailer: Dibakar Banerjee Is Back With Uncomfortable Truth Of Raw And Real World

After 14 years of the release of 'Love Sex Dhokha' aka 'LSD', the maverick Dibakar Banerjee has yet again joined hands with Ekta Kapoor with its sequel, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' aka 'LSD 2'. The captivating posters and bold teaser have already kept the audience hooked. Like his previous film, Dibakar who is known for his unconventional storytelling, is all set to present to his audience yet another intriguing subject of love in the times of the internet. Today, the makers dropped the boldest, most gripping and most delicious trailer of 'LSD 2'.
'LSD 2' trailer shows three stories which are set in the modern era of internet and the consequences of love and betrayal. The trailer shows the complexities of relationship and also unveils the may facets of love in today's world. All three stories are compelling with some really stellar performances by all the new faces- Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh and Bonita Rajpurohit. Swastika Mukherjee, Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik and Uorfi Javed are also part of the film.
Advertisement
Watch 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' trailer here.
The content may look provocative or illicit but Dibakar's intention is clear what he wants to show through the film. The prequel was much ahead of time and with 'LSD 2', he wants to show the modern-day toxicity in the digital world and uncomfortable realities.
Earlier, ahead of the teaser release, Dibakar warned the audiences and said, “Making ‘LSD’ and not showing the truth is not possible. So, while making ‘LSD 2’, we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. But, these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased. So, if you are in that fashion, then I can give you a disclaimer that you should not watch the ‘LSD 2’ teaser or trailer. If you are not an adult then do not watch the ‘LSD 2’ teaser or trailer.”
Advertisement
'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2' is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It is all set to release on April 19, 2024.