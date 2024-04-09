Ekta Kapoor Says She Might Have To Go Hiding After Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ Release

Ekta Kapoor is known to make some bold choices as a producer. While she, last year, backed Karan Boolani's sex comedy ‘Thank You For Coming’, Ekta is now awaiting the release of anthology ‘LS2 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. Now during a recent chat with Variety, Ekta mentioned how she might have to go into hiding post the release of the film, and cited the example of ‘Thank You For Coming’.
“It (Thank You For Coming) has left a very strange pain in my heart because the way that film was and the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don’t know what happened," Ekta said. For those caught unaware, ‘Thank You For Coming’, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, was co-produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor. The film had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and was well received, but it tanked at the Indian box office subsequently.
Advertisement
Talking about the hate she got for ‘Thank You For Coming’, Ekta stated that she is left wondering how many feathers ‘LSD 2’ would ruffle now. “And the hate spamming we went through – our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred, because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality. I can only imagine what’s gonna happen when LSD 2 comes. I think I’ll have to hide again,” she said.
‘LSD 2’ is a sequel to the found-footage anthology ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha’, which marked the debut of actor Rajkummar Rao. Released in 2010, it was helmed by Dibakar and produced by Ekta's Balaji Motion Pictures.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, speaking about ‘LSD 2’, Dibakar told news agency ANI that it was Ekta’s idea for the sequel. “She suggested that enough time had passed and society had changed so much that we could make LSD 2,” he said, adding, “In the time of LSD 2, our virtual life has now completely dominated our real life. So this virtual life that we live in, I wanted to see how it was happening.”
‘LSD 2’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 19.