Ekta Kapoor Says She Might Have To Go Hiding After Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ Release

“It (Thank You For Coming) has left a very strange pain in my heart because the way that film was and the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don’t know what happened," Ekta said. For those caught unaware, ‘Thank You For Coming’, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, was co-produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor. The film had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and was well received, but it tanked at the Indian box office subsequently.