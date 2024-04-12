A few years back, in the 90s and even in the 2000s, the portrayal of the third gender or anyone from the LGBTQ+ community was either stereotyped or it was just for comic relief. Later, there came some pathbreaking films and shows like 'Badhaai Do', ‘Sheer Qorma’, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Made In Heaven' among others which to a certain extent succeeded in the proper representation of the community with utmost sensitivity. But there has been huge debate on Bollywood not casting trans actors in trans roles. In ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ aka ‘LSD 2’, we will see Bonita Rajpurohit as the first transgender woman to make her debut as a lead actor in the Dibakar Banerjee directorial. Bonita considers it as a ‘historical moment for her’ to be part of it.