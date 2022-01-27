Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Skip 'Bigg Boss 15' Finale; Reveals Will Undergo Operation

Bhattacharjee went live on Instagram to interact with fans where she talked about her health.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Skip 'Bigg Boss 15' Finale; Reveals Will Undergo Operation
Devoleena Bhattacharjee in 'Bigg Boss 15' -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:03 pm

Indian television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, was evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 15’ earlier this week. On Tuesday evening, Bhattacharjee went live on Instagram to interact with fans. She talked about her health during the live stream. She was hurt while doing a job that required her to stand for 19 hours on a pole. According to the actor, the task has taken its toll on her health. In the video, Bhattacharjee says, “Thoda gadbad hogaya hai.”

“19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya… That fall… injury zyada ho gaya hai. I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday.” (Translated to English – The 19 hours of the task costed me a lot. The fall caused a serious injury. I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday)

Related stories

A Distanced Niraval

MumBye! Hello UP

‘Stage Is Struggling But We Will Find Ways To Tell Stories’

The actress, who rose to fame for her role as Gopi Bahu in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, went on to say, “I will fight this but am tensed about it. It’s just that I need your prayers.” She revealed to her fans that she will have nerve decompression surgery.

When fans asked Bhattacharjee who she thought would win the show, she said Pratik Sehajpal, whom she has predicted to win since the show's inception. “For me, there’s only one winner, and that is Pratik. He is a good friend and will remain so.”

Bhattacharjee reflected on her experience on the show. “My journey was better in Bigg Boss 15 than season 13 or 14. It feels complete now. I was unsure before going. I am glad the makers convinced me. Lots of things happened in BB 15 that I did not imagine. But I enjoyed every bit. I stayed the way I am in my real life.”

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will see Shamita Shetty, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal against each other for the winner's trophy. The show's finale will air on Colors TV on January 29 and 30 at 8 p.m., hosted by Salman Khan. The show will be streamed live on OTT platform Voot.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Devoleena Bhattacharjee Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Biss Finale Instagram Live Medical Operation
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt And Suniel Shetty To Collaborate Again After Years For A Comedy Project

Sanjay Dutt And Suniel Shetty To Collaborate Again After Years For A Comedy Project

Shefali Shah: Ageism Was Very Prominent In Our Industry, But Things Are Changing For Sure

Love Story: Condition Of The Heart

Dhanush Starrer 'Vaathi's' Cinematographer Walks Out Of The Movie

Suyash Rai Says Son Brought Him And Wife Kishwer Merchant Closer Together

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis