Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Skip 'Bigg Boss 15' Finale; Reveals Will Undergo Operation

Indian television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, was evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 15’ earlier this week. On Tuesday evening, Bhattacharjee went live on Instagram to interact with fans. She talked about her health during the live stream. She was hurt while doing a job that required her to stand for 19 hours on a pole. According to the actor, the task has taken its toll on her health. In the video, Bhattacharjee says, “Thoda gadbad hogaya hai.”

“19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya… That fall… injury zyada ho gaya hai. I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday.” (Translated to English – The 19 hours of the task costed me a lot. The fall caused a serious injury. I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday)

The actress, who rose to fame for her role as Gopi Bahu in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, went on to say, “I will fight this but am tensed about it. It’s just that I need your prayers.” She revealed to her fans that she will have nerve decompression surgery.

When fans asked Bhattacharjee who she thought would win the show, she said Pratik Sehajpal, whom she has predicted to win since the show's inception. “For me, there’s only one winner, and that is Pratik. He is a good friend and will remain so.”

Bhattacharjee reflected on her experience on the show. “My journey was better in Bigg Boss 15 than season 13 or 14. It feels complete now. I was unsure before going. I am glad the makers convinced me. Lots of things happened in BB 15 that I did not imagine. But I enjoyed every bit. I stayed the way I am in my real life.”

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will see Shamita Shetty, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal against each other for the winner's trophy. The show's finale will air on Colors TV on January 29 and 30 at 8 p.m., hosted by Salman Khan. The show will be streamed live on OTT platform Voot.

