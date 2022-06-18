Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu, Gabrielle Union Join Voice Cast Of Animation 'Strange World'

Walt Disney Animation Studios' film 'Strange World' is scheduled to release on November 23 and the voice actors are revealed.

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 4:26 pm

Actors Dennis Quaid,  Lucy Liu, Gabrielle Union, and Jaboukie Young-White have boarded the voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios' film 'Strange World,' also starring Jake Gyllenhaal. 

According to Variety, 'Big Hero 6' helmer Don Hall has co-directed the film with Qui Nguyen, who has also penned the script. 

The story follows three generations of the Clade family, legendary explorers, who arrive at a dazzling land full of mysterious phenomena -- shoals of flying fish, walking rock columns, and octopus-looking monsters.

'Strange World' will have granddad Jaeger Clade voiced by Quaid. Young-White voices the grandson, Ethan. Union is Meridian, who is married to their son Searcher, played by Gyllenhaal. Liu voices Callisto Mal, head of Avalonia, the magical setting of the film.

The upcoming adventure movie is scheduled to be released on November 23.

[With Inputs from PTI - AP]

