Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her looking away from the camera. The actor has her back turned to the camera. She is seen wearing a grey tank top and her hair is tied in a messy bun. Her tan lines on her back are visible and she is also carrying a white tote bag on her shoulder. Sharing this tanned picture from her holiday, she shared the photo with beach emojis on her social media. The picture was clicked by her husband, Ranveer Singh.