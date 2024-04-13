After announcing that she will be welcoming her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has started maintaining a low profile at public appearances. The actor is not seen in public much and fans can only catch a glimpse of what the ‘Fighter’ actor is up to through her social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a picture from her beach holiday.
Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her looking away from the camera. The actor has her back turned to the camera. She is seen wearing a grey tank top and her hair is tied in a messy bun. Her tan lines on her back are visible and she is also carrying a white tote bag on her shoulder. Sharing this tanned picture from her holiday, she shared the photo with beach emojis on her social media. The picture was clicked by her husband, Ranveer Singh.
Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over a million likes. Fans have taken to the comments to ask the actor about her health and also shower compliments on her. One fan said, “Mama Padukone enjoying her pregnancy.” A second fan wrote, “The sun can't tan someone hotter than it!” A third fan commented, “Can't wait to see ur baby bump... u become the best mommy.” Singh commented, “*sigh* #TakeMeBack to the Slow Life!”
On February 29, Padukone and Singh took to their Instagram to announce the pregnancy. They shared a cute poster that revealed that they are expecting their first child in September 2024. The couple met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Ramleela’ and fell in love. They started dating soon after. They tied the knot in October 2018 in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their loved ones at Lake Como, Italy.