Ranveer Singh-Johnny Sins Reunite For Yet Another Hysterical Teleshopping Ad Parody On Men's Sexual Health

After the success of their initial commercial promoting Bold Care, a brand which focuses on men’s sexual health and wellness, Ranveer Singh has launched another campaign with Johnny Sins. This new ad is part of the #TakeBoldCareOfHer initiative and promotes the product, EXTEND Delay Spray.
The ad appears to be a parody of a humourous teleshopping show host, adding a comedic twist to the promotion of the product. The actor and the adult entertainment star took to recreate the old-fashioned commercials about men’s sexual health that occasionally appeared on Indian cable TV.
In the new ad, Singh, dressed in a fancy purple suit, plays the role of a TV show host discussing men’s sexual health, and comically asks his viewers if they are experiencing any sexual problems. Then appears Johnny Sins appears as Johnny “Science,” who is an expert in men’s sexual health, offering solutions that leave both of them in splits.
Take a look at it here:
The ad film, created by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, was directed by Ayappa KM. Produced by Earlyman Films, it boldly highlights the brand’s dedication to breaking societal taboos and encouraging open discussions regarding the sexual well-being of a man.
The Co-Founder of Bold Care, Rajat Jadhav, said of the new ad film, “With the phenomenal response to our first ad film #TakeBoldCareOfHer and the sheer brilliance of Ranveer, we’re glad that we took the big step to address men’s sexual health and wellness in India. Our intention was simply to start a dialogue for a portion of society that typically avoids discussing these topics. Our previous ad received widespread acceptance & generous love from the audience. Now, we’re returning back with another ad that combines comedy and awareness to further strengthen our narrative on men’s sexual health conversations.”
As for Ranveer and Johnny’s first ad, it released in February and is a hysterical take on traditional soap operas. It quickly gained popularity on the internet, garnering mixed reactions from audiences and members of the film and television industry.
Launched in July 2020, Bold Care seeks to revolutionize men’s sexual health solutions in India.