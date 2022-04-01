Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Kathryn Bigelow To Direct Netflix Adaptation Of David Koepp's Novel 'Aurora'

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 5:43 pm

Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow has been tapped by Netflix to direct its film adaptation of author David Koepp's upcoming thriller novel 'Aurora'.

Koepp, who has previously penned movies like 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Jurassic Park', will also write the 'Aurora' screenplay.

According to Deadline, the book is set to be released on June 7 by Harper Collins.

The film “follows characters who are coping with the collapse of the social order, set against a catastrophic worldwide power crisis.” 

The story is set in Aurora, Illinois, where Aubrey Wheeler and her teenage son are forced to fend for themselves in the wake of a massive power outage. 

Wheeler’s estranged brother, a Silicon Valley CEO, has built a bunker in the desert keeping in mind such an apocalyptic event, and their reunion leads to reckonings on a global and personal scale.

Bigelow, who became the first woman to win a directing Oscar in 2010 for 'The Hurt Locker', is returning behind the camera for a feature project after 2017's 'Detroit'.

Greg Shapiro, producer of 'The Hurt Locker,' is backing 'Aurora' along with Gavin Polone. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

