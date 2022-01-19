Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe of 'Harry Potter' fame is all set to play Weird Al Yankovic in the musician's biopic titled 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’, which will be a Roku Original.

According to Deadline, the movie is produced by Funny or Die and Tango and will be accessible for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Yankovic, who is also a producer, is ecstatic that Radcliffe will play him in the film, which will go on to become a hit and said "the role future generations will remember him for".

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film,” said Yankovic. “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

“I am excited that my first project as the owner of Funny Or Die Studios is to help bring the story of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to the screen. Weird Al is a comic genius and his impact on pop culture, his mastery of the music video, his award-winning music and his incredible life are a perfect fit for the talented producers at FOD,” said Henry Munoz III, who serves as Funny Or Die’s chairman and executive producer.

Early next month, filming will begin in Los Angeles. Radcliffe will next be featured as an antagonist in the action-adventure comedy picture ‘The Lost City’. He was recently seen in the HBO Max special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.’