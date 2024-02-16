The trailer has done a good job of concealing why the two characters are at each other’s necks. It has shown that the matter is much bigger than shared love interests, but it has not gone into the depths of it. The music keeps you engaged, and it gives you an adrenaline rush. This helps with the theme of college rivalry because it imparts a sense of urgency and thrill at the same time. The performance by the actors in the trailer is at par. They can take it a notch higher, but the trailer is too soon to judge their performance.