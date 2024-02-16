Actor Harshvardhan Rane had been laying low after his 2022 movie – ‘Tara Vs Bilal.’ Fans were looking forward to seeing him on the screen once again. However, there was no update. Recently, the trailer for his next film was released. Titled, ‘Dange’, it has got fans ecstatic.
The 2:34 minute-long trailer of ‘Dange’ opens with a shot of Harshvardhan Rane chilling on the beach with a beer in his hand. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that the movie is set in a college, and it delves into the rivalries of two characters. Amidst this rivalry, the characters find themselves in a complex tangle of love, identity, and friendship. The trailer gives a hint into two distinct groups and the enmity between them.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Dange’ here.
Reacting to the trailer of ‘Dange’, one fan wrote, “Harshvardhan Rane's commitment to his role is commendable and inspiring.” A second fan said, “Absolutely captivating, a must-see cinematic experience.” A third fan commented, “Unbelievable performance by Harshvardhan Rane.”
The trailer has done a good job of concealing why the two characters are at each other’s necks. It has shown that the matter is much bigger than shared love interests, but it has not gone into the depths of it. The music keeps you engaged, and it gives you an adrenaline rush. This helps with the theme of college rivalry because it imparts a sense of urgency and thrill at the same time. The performance by the actors in the trailer is at par. They can take it a notch higher, but the trailer is too soon to judge their performance.
Written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and T.J. Bhanu in lead roles. It has been produced by T-Series, Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Antony, and Madhu Alexander. ‘Dange’ is set to release in cinemas on March 1.