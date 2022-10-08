‘Tara Vs Bilal’ Trailer: Harshvardhan Rane And Sonia Rathee’s Chemistry Will Put You In A Puzzle – Do Opposites Truly Attract?

The first glimpse of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee as Tara and Bilal has created quite a stir amongst the audience for its distinctive look. Giving a sneak peek into the world of Tara and Bilal, the makers unravelled the trailer of the film, ‘Tara Vs Bilal’, today and it promises lots of drama with an added twist of love in the life of two extreme opposites - Tara and Bilal.

Check out the trailer right here:

Speaking about the film Harshvardhan Rane said, “After my debut film, people on social media have been requesting film-makers to cast me in a romantic film again. I am so grateful to Bhushan (Kumar) sir and John (Abraham) Sir for giving the audience a film full of sweet romance after a long long time."

On the same note, Sonia Rathee expressed, “Tara is a character very close to my heart. It was a blast working with Harshvardhan and the entire team. We've had so many fun moments on the same and it felt like an adventure. I hope the audiences enjoy our film as much as we’ve enjoyed the making of it.”

Producer John Abraham said, “Tara Vs Bilal is a story that will make you laugh, cry and fall in love with Tara and Bilal at the same time. I’m extremely glad to have such talented actors like Harshvardhan and Sonia to bring out a story so pure that will surely touch the audience’s heart.”

‘Tara Vs Bilal’ is set in London and teaches you the importance of family, love and overcoming your inner demons, taking you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham. It has been directed by Samar Iqbal and is set to release on October 28.