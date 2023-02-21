Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Win Big; 'The Kashmir Files' Emerges As Best Film

Home Art & Entertainment

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Win Big; 'The Kashmir Files' Emerges As Best Film

Check out the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 full list of winners, which were announced on Monday.

Celebs at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023
Celebs at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 Varinder Chawla

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 1:01 pm

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 concluded in Mumbai on February 20. The event was a star-studded affair and was attended by the who’s who of the tinsel world, including celebrities Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade and R Balki, among others.

In fact, Alia and veteran actress Rekha shared an adorable moment on the red carpet when they hugged each other and Rekha kissed Alia on her cheeks. The two of them even posed together for the shutterbugs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Related stories

“We Are Not Stopping Here, We Are Just Growing”: Alia Bhatt On Ed-a-Mamma, The New Launch And More

Star-Studded Reception For Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani; Those Present: Alia Bhatt To Kajol, Ajay Devgn To Abhishek Bachchan

Release Of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Pushed To July 28

Coming to the awards, Alia took home the Best Actress award for her role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ while Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for ‘Brahmastra Part One – Shiva’. On the other hand, Rishab Shetty won the Most Promising Actor for the film ‘Kantara’. ‘RRR’ was announced as the film of the year, and ‘The Kashmir Files’ won the Best Film Award. Lastly, Rekha was honoured for her Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Film – ‘The Kashmir Files’

Film Of The Year – ‘RRR’

Best Actor – Ranbir Kapoor (‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’)

Best Actress – Alia Bhatt (‘Gangubhai Khatiawadi’)

Critics Best Actor – Varun Dhawan (‘Bhediya’)

Critics Best Actress – Vidya Balan (‘Jalsa’)

Best Director – R Balki (‘Chup’)

Best Cinematographer – PS Vinod (‘Vikram Vedha’)

Most Promising Actor – Rishab Shetty (‘Kantara’)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Manish Paul (‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sachet Tandon (‘Maiyya Mainu’ – ‘Jersey’)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Neeti Mohan (‘Meri Jaan’ – ‘Gangubhai Khatiawadi’)

Best Web Series – ‘Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness’ (Hindi)

Most Versatile Actor – Anupam Kher (‘The Kashmir Files’)

Television Series Of The Year – ‘Anupamaa’

Best Actor In A Television Series – ‘Zain Imam’ for ‘Fanaa’ (‘Ishq Mein Marjawaan’)

Best Actress In A Television Series – Tejasswi Prakash (‘Naagin’)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor The Kashmir Files Rekha Varun Dhawan Anupam Kher Ronit Roy Shreyas Talpade R Balki Rishab Shetty Kantara RRR
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria