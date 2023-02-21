Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Win Big; 'The Kashmir Files' Emerges As Best Film

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 concluded in Mumbai on February 20. The event was a star-studded affair and was attended by the who’s who of the tinsel world, including celebrities Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade and R Balki, among others.

In fact, Alia and veteran actress Rekha shared an adorable moment on the red carpet when they hugged each other and Rekha kissed Alia on her cheeks. The two of them even posed together for the shutterbugs.

Coming to the awards, Alia took home the Best Actress award for her role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ while Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for ‘Brahmastra Part One – Shiva’. On the other hand, Rishab Shetty won the Most Promising Actor for the film ‘Kantara’. ‘RRR’ was announced as the film of the year, and ‘The Kashmir Files’ won the Best Film Award. Lastly, Rekha was honoured for her Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Film – ‘The Kashmir Files’

Film Of The Year – ‘RRR’

Best Actor – Ranbir Kapoor (‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’)

Best Actress – Alia Bhatt (‘Gangubhai Khatiawadi’)

Critics Best Actor – Varun Dhawan (‘Bhediya’)

Critics Best Actress – Vidya Balan (‘Jalsa’)

Best Director – R Balki (‘Chup’)

Best Cinematographer – PS Vinod (‘Vikram Vedha’)

Most Promising Actor – Rishab Shetty (‘Kantara’)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Manish Paul (‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sachet Tandon (‘Maiyya Mainu’ – ‘Jersey’)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Neeti Mohan (‘Meri Jaan’ – ‘Gangubhai Khatiawadi’)

Best Web Series – ‘Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness’ (Hindi)

Most Versatile Actor – Anupam Kher (‘The Kashmir Files’)

Television Series Of The Year – ‘Anupamaa’

Best Actor In A Television Series – ‘Zain Imam’ for ‘Fanaa’ (‘Ishq Mein Marjawaan’)

Best Actress In A Television Series – Tejasswi Prakash (‘Naagin’)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha