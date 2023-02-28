Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Courteney Cox Reunites With 'Friends' Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Home Art & Entertainment

Courteney Cox Reunites With 'Friends' Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

There was a special 'Friends' reunion recently as Courteney Cox was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was unveiled by her co-stars.

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox
Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 3:01 pm

There was a special 'Friends' reunion recently as Courteney Cox was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was unveiled by her co-stars.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were among the speakers at the ceremony as they came together to pay tribute to 58-year-old Courteney, reports Mirror.co.uk.
 

The actress was hailed as a "really good human and an extraordinary friend" and credited with creating "one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in the history of television" during her time on 'Friends'.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jennifer, 54, said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: "We're very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters."

She added: "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all of that."

"(Courteney) instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another. Those wise, wise words have stayed with me - I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day," Jennifer added.

59-year-old Lisa then said: "I really believe that it was that, and Courteney doing that, that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I'll say it, the history of television."

Related stories

‘Shining Vale’ Review: Courteney Cox Steals The Show In This Horror-Comedy

‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Remembers Her Mother On Her Death Anniversary

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox Lisa Kudrow Friends Actors Comedy Central Hollywood Walk Of Fame Hollywood Actress
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM