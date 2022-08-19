Comedian Raju Srivastava’s Health Condition Deteriorates, Neurologist From Kolkata Called On Emergency

The health condition of Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS following a heart attack, has deteriorated. The stand-up comedian's blood pressure had dropped drastically yesterday evening and Dr Padma Srivastava who was in Kolkata at that time, has been called.

According to Telly Chakkar, Srivastava's blood pressure has currently been stabilized but the overall condition has gone further downhill.

Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.

"He continues to be on life support and his health condition is critical. He has suffered brain damage. He has not yet gained consciousness," a source told PTI.

As worries mounted over the state of his health and some speculated that he was brain dead, his daughter Antara told PTI that "doctors are still treating him". She said she would not be able to comment further.

Srivastava, a stand-up comic who joined the BJP in 2014, was trending on Twitter when the news broke with many posts speculating about his health.