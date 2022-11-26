Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Colourful New 'Cirkus' Poster Is A Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh's Dual Role

Ranveer Singh in ‘Cirkus’
Ranveer Singh in ‘Cirkus’ Instagram

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 1:16 pm

A colourful new poster of Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus' directed by Rohit Shetty, gives an insight into the actor's double role in the film. 

Another poster from the film has been dropped featuring Ranveer and his co-stars and gives a closer look at his double roles in the film.

In the poster, Ranveer is seen looking dapper in a black shirt with thunder light coming out from his fingers, on the other hand, the second Ranveer is seen in a funny mood.

The poster also includes Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Patkar, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kasekar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and more.

The film is based on the 1982 released Hindi film 'Angoor', which in turn was a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'.

