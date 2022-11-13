Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chandan Roy Sanyal On 'Shehar Lakhot': 'I Went Out Of My Comfort Zone For The Role'

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has finished shooting his portions for the television series 'Shehar Lakhot', said that he had to go out of his comfort zone to play this role.

Chandan Roy Sanyal
Chandan Roy Sanyal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 2:29 pm

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has finished shooting his portions for the television series 'Shehar Lakhot', said that he had to go out of his comfort zone to play this role.

Chandan said: "Being able to work with Navdeep and the team was a wonderful experience. For this role, I stepped outside of my comfort zone and I am looking forward to the response from the audience. The audience will identify with my role when it is out, and I am confident that they will love seeing it as much as I did while filming it."

The actor will be seen sharing screen space alongside Priyanshu Painyuli, Shruthy Menon, and Kubra Sait.

The 'Ashram' actor finished shooting for the thriller series in Udaipur.

Devika Bhagat and Navdeep Singh collaborated on the writing and direction of this murder mystery. It centres on a man who, against his will, goes back to his hometown, where he is forced to face his history and prove his innocence.

Chandan is now shooting for his next film 'Patna Shukla'. His other upcoming projects include 'Aashram' Season 4 and Jai Mehta's 'Lootere'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chennai Thriller Series Tv Series Actor/Actress Indian Actor Indian Cinema Movies Celebs Film Shooting Chandan Roy Sanyal Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material