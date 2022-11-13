Chandan Roy Sanyal On 'Shehar Lakhot': 'I Went Out Of My Comfort Zone For The Role'

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has finished shooting his portions for the television series 'Shehar Lakhot', said that he had to go out of his comfort zone to play this role.

Chandan said: "Being able to work with Navdeep and the team was a wonderful experience. For this role, I stepped outside of my comfort zone and I am looking forward to the response from the audience. The audience will identify with my role when it is out, and I am confident that they will love seeing it as much as I did while filming it."

The actor will be seen sharing screen space alongside Priyanshu Painyuli, Shruthy Menon, and Kubra Sait.

The 'Ashram' actor finished shooting for the thriller series in Udaipur.

Devika Bhagat and Navdeep Singh collaborated on the writing and direction of this murder mystery. It centres on a man who, against his will, goes back to his hometown, where he is forced to face his history and prove his innocence.

Chandan is now shooting for his next film 'Patna Shukla'. His other upcoming projects include 'Aashram' Season 4 and Jai Mehta's 'Lootere'.