CBFC Tweaks Cuss Words In Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's 'Crew' Trailer-Reports

'Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon is all set to hit the screens on March 29. In the trailer recently where we got glimpses of the film. It takes the audience on a hilarious ride with rib-tickling dialogues and scenes. As per reports, The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for some alterations in the film. They have asked to edit some of the cuss words used in 'Crew's trailer especially by Tabu's character.