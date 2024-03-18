CBFC Tweaks Cuss Words In Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's 'Crew' Trailer-Reports

'Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon is all set to hit the screens on March 29. In the trailer recently where we got glimpses of the film. It takes the audience on a hilarious ride with rib-tickling dialogues and scenes. As per reports, The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for some alterations in the film. They have asked to edit some of the cuss words used in 'Crew's trailer especially by Tabu's character.
In the 'Crew' trailer, we see Tabu, who is playing an air hostess uses cuss words several times. She says words like “Baith ch***ye” in one of the flight scenes. Reportedly, the word ‘ch***ye’ has now been replaced with ‘bhootiye.’ In yet another scene, she says ‘har***zaade’ which has been replaced with ‘ameerzaade,’ and ‘har***iyon’ is edited to ‘kameeno.’
'Crew' marks Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's first film together. All three are playing air hostesses. The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma and Anil Kapoor in guest appearances. The trailer and songs have received overwhelming responses from the audience.
The trailer of 'Crew' shows three aggrieved flight attendants, who are fed up of their jobs due to low pay. One day, in a dramatic turn of events, they find gold bars on a passenger’s body who has collapsed. They want to live luxurious lives and indulge themselves in the racket, fooling the authorities. Will they get caught? For that, you have to wait for March 29. 'Crew' promises a fun ride and a complete family entertainer.
Last year, Rhea Kapoor, the producer of the film, spoke to News18 about the film and said that it's the ''most ambitious film'' she has ever made. “When you work with Tabu and Kareena, there’s this sense of ease. They do everything with so much effortlessness. They’re so professional and freaking good'', said Rhea.
'Crew' is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and produced by Rhea Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.