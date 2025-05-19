Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2025: Wes Anderson, Mia Threapleton, Benicio del Toro, Eva Longoria And Others On Day 6 Of Cannes Film Festival

On day 6 of Cannes 2025, several stars like Wes Anderson, Mia Threapleton, Benicio del Toro, Bill Murray, Benedict Cumberbatch, Eva Longoria and others lit up the red carpet. Let's take a look at the highlights.

Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 The Phoenician Scheme premiere Eva Longoria
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Eva Longoria during The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 I Only Rest in the Storm premiere Jonathan Guilherme
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Jonathan Guilherme during I Only Rest in the Storm premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jonathan Guilherme poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'I Only Rest in the Storm' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Nouvelle Vague photo call Zoey Deutch
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Zoey Deutch during Nouvelle Vague photo call | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Zoey Deutch poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Nouvelle Vague' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 My Mom Jayne Mariska Hargitay
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Mariska Hargitay during My Mom Jayne photo call | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Mariska Hargitay poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'My Mom Jayne' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Chloe Lecareux The Phoenician Scheme premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Chloe Lecareux during The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Chloe Lecareux poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Alba Rohrwacher The Phoenician Scheme premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Alba Rohrwacher during The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Jury member Alba Rohrwacher poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Mia Threapleton The Phoenician Scheme premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Mia Threapleton during The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Mia Threapleton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Jeffrey Wright The Phoenician Scheme premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 6: The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Bill Murray, from left, Antonia Desplat, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeffrey Wright, Mia Threapleton, director Wes Anderson, Benicio del Toro, Rupert Friend, Michael Cera, composer Alexandre Desplat, Riz Ahmed, Richard Ayoade and producer Roman Coppola pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Mary Leest The Phoenician Scheme premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Mary Leest during The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Mary Leest poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

10/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Halle Berry The Phoenician Scheme
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Halle Berry during The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Jury member Halle Berry poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

11/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 The Phoenician Scheme premiere Julianne Moore
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Julianne Moore during The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Julianne Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

12/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Rupert Friend Aimee Mullins The Phoenician Scheme
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Rupert Friend, and Aimee Mullins during The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Rupert Friend, left, and Aimee Mullins pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

13/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Carla Bruni The Phoenician Scheme premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Carla Bruni during The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Carla Bruni poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

14/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Emma Wall Jeremy Strong The Phoenician Scheme
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong during The Phoenician Scheme premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Emma Wall, from left, and jury member Jeremy Strong pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

15/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Isabelle Huppert Kering Women in Motion dinner
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Isabelle Huppert during Kering Women in Motion dinner | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Isabelle Huppert poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women in Motion dinner at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

16/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Juliette Binoche Kering Women in Motion dinner
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Juliette Binoche during Kering Women in Motion dinner | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Juliette Binoche poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women in Motion dinner at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

17/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Kering Women in Motion dinner Carla Bruni
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Carla Bruni during Kering Women in Motion dinner | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Carla Bruni poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women in Motion dinner at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

18/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Kering Women in Motion dinner Dakota Johnson
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Dakota Johnson during Kering Women in Motion dinner | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Dakota Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women in Motion dinner at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

19/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Kering Women in Motion dinner Daisy Edgar-Jones
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Daisy Edgar-Jones during Kering Women in Motion dinner | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Daisy Edgar-Jones poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women in Motion dinner at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

20/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Kering Women in Motion dinner Charlotte Le Bon
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Charlotte Le Bon during Kering Women in Motion dinner | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Charlotte Le Bon poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women in Motion dinner at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

21/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Kering Women in Motion dinner Salma Hayek
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Salma Hayek during Kering Women in Motion dinner | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Salma Hayek poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women in Motion dinner at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

22/22
Cannes 78th international film festival, Day 6 Kering Women in Motion dinner Jameela Jamil
Cannes 2025, Day 6: Jameela Jamil during Kering Women in Motion dinner | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Jameela Jamil poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women in Motion dinner at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Starc's Fighting 58 Help Aussies Put Target of 282 Runs
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival