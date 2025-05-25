Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2025 Day 12: Joachim Trier, Nadia Melliti, Cate Blanchett, Juliette Binoche And Others Grace The Event

Day 12 of Cannes, which marked the closing ceremony of the festival, saw celebrities including jury members like Halle Berry and Juliette Binoche, posing on the red carpet. Other celebs who graced the event were Joachim Trier, Cate Blanchett, Elle Fanning and others.

Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Director Joachim Trier
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Director Joachim Trier | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Joachim Trier, centre, winner of the grand prix for the film 'Sentimental Value', poses with Elle Fanning, from left, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgard at the awards ceremony photo call at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Nadia Melliti
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Nadia Melliti | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Nadia Melliti, winner of the award for best actress for the film 'The Little Sister', poses for photographers at the awards ceremony photo call at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Director Bi Gan
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Director Bi Gan | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Bi Gan, winner of the jury prize for the film 'Resurrection', poses for photographers at the awards ceremony photo call at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Cate Blanchett
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Cate Blanchett | Photo: Millie Turner/Invision/AP

Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12: Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Margaret Qualley
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, and Margaret Qualley | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Aubrey Plaza, from left, Charlie Day, and Margaret Qualley pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Honey Dont!'' at the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.

6/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12: Director Joachim Trier and writer Eskil Vogt
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Director Joachim Trier and writer Eskil Vogt | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Joachim Trier, winner of the grand prix for the film 'Sentimental Value', right, poses with writer Eskil Vogt at the awards ceremony photo call at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Director Oliver Laxe
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Director Oliver Laxe | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Oliver Laxe, winner of the jury prize for the film 'Sirat', poses for photographers at the awards ceremony photo call at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Awards ceremony red carpet
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Awards ceremony red carpet | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Jury president Juliette Binoche, center, poses with jury members Halle Berry, from left, Carlos Reygadas, Dieudo Hamadi, Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Hong Sang-soo, Leila Slimani and Jeremy Strong during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Cate Blanchett
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Cate Blanchett | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

10/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Jury member Halle Berry
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Jury member Halle Berry | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Jury member Halle Berry appears during the awards ceremony of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

11/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Jury president Juliette Binoche
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Jury president Juliette Binoche | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Jury president Juliette Binoche appears during the awards ceremony of the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

12/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Photo call for the film Jeunes Meres
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Photo call for the film Jeunes Meres | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Lucie Laruelle, from left, Janaina Halloy, Babette Verbeek, Samia Hilmi, and Elsa Houben pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jeunes Meres' at the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.

13/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Deepti Sadhwani
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Deepti Sadhwani | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Deepti Sadhwani poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

14/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Elle Fanning
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Elle Fanning | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

15/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Jane Fonda
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Jane Fonda | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Jane Fonda poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

16/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Cate Blanchett
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Cate Blanchett | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

17/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Renate Reinsve
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Renate Reinsve | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Renate Reinsve poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

18/18
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Day 12 photos: Cate Blanchett
Cannes 2025, Day 12: Cate Blanchett | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

