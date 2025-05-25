Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2025 Day 12: Joachim Trier, Nadia Melliti, Cate Blanchett, Juliette Binoche And Others Grace The Event

Day 12 of Cannes, which marked the closing ceremony of the festival, saw celebrities including jury members like Halle Berry and Juliette Binoche, posing on the red carpet. Other celebs who graced the event were Joachim Trier, Cate Blanchett, Elle Fanning and others.