Camila Cabello Felt 'Kind Of Lonely' Adjusting To Life After Breakup

Camila and Shawn got into a relationship in 2019 but parted ways in 2021 and even though they were thought to have got back together after being spotted at Coachella in April and at Taylor Swift's 'Eras' concert towards the end of May 2023, an insider claimed even though they "gave things a try", they are just busy doing their own things for now.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other."

The source added: "They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things."