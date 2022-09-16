Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

BTS Video Reveals How Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Transform In 'Vikram Vedha'

Giving a sneak peak into all the efforts going into the much awaited film, the makers of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' unveiled the behind-the-scenes action on the sets of Vikram Vedha with two new videos.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in 'Vikram Vedha'
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in 'Vikram Vedha' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 6:00 pm

Giving a sneak peak into all the efforts going into the much awaited film, the makers of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' unveiled the behind-the-scenes action on the sets of Vikram Vedha with two new videos.

The first video gives a glimpse of all the action, team work and fun that went into bringing Saif Ali Khan as Vikram to life for the big screen. Saif as Vikram is seen in action on the hunt for Vedha, as he struts holding a pistol. The video also showcases Saif goofing around and immersed in discussions between takes, gearing up to deliver the best version of Vikram.

A separate video highlights the journey of Hrithik Roshan immersed in the process of becoming Vedha. Beginning from BTS shots of working on his look, to showcasing the different shades & quirks of Vedha, Hrithik features in a never seen before avatar. The newly released content piece from the sets of Vikram Vedha delves deep into the action, drama and hard work that went into the making of Vedha.

The makers of Vikram Vedha had earlier treated the audience with an engaging teaser to their film. The teaser received much love and appreciation from the audience and stands to be the most liked Hindi film teaser ever.

Earlier this month, the team of Vikram Vedha also held a first ever special preview across 10 cities for fans to launch the trailer of their film. The action packed trailer was complete with thrilling visuals and whistle worthy moments, further raising anticipation for the release of the film.

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

Related stories

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-Starrer 'Vikram Vedha' To Get 100-Country Release

‘Vikram Vedha’ Trailer: Hrithik Roshan As A Menacing Gangster And Saif Ali Khan As The Righteous Cop Battle It Out For Glory

Before ‘Vikram Vedha’, Other Saif Ali Khan Multi-Starrers That Cemented His Position As A Top Performer

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vikram Vedha Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan Actor Transformation Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Behind The Scenes Upcoming Bollywood Movie India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live