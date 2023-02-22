Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Bruce Willis' Family Is Determined To Keep Him 'Active' After FTD Diagnosis

Home Art & Entertainment

Bruce Willis' Family Is Determined To Keep Him 'Active' After FTD Diagnosis

Hollywood star Bruce Willis' family is determined to "keep him active."

Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 6:29 pm

Hollywood star Bruce Willis' family is determined to "keep him active."

The 67-year-old actor was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and his family, which includes wife Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, are all trying to ensure that he lives "as full a life as possible", reports aceshowbiz.com.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bruce Willis (@dobledebruce)

A source said: "The focus for Bruce is to keep him active. He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is exercised."

The Hollywood star has Mabel, ten, and Evelyn, eight, with Emma, as well as Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with Demi. Emma is particularly determined that her kids will have great memories of their dad.

The insider told People: "The family are all closer than ever. She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him."

Bruce's family revealed the news of his dementia diagnosis earlier this month.

They said in a statement: "As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it."

"For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update. Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)."

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Related stories

Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia After Retiring Due To Aphasia

Family And Friends React After Bruce Willis Gets Diagnosed With 'Untreatable' Dementia

Bruce Willis’ ‘White Elephant’ Director Jesse V Johnson: Wrote Scripts As A Way To Get My Foot In The Door As A Director

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bruce Wili Hollywood Hollywood Actor Celebrity Injury Emma Heming-Willis Demi Moore Actress Demi Moore
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat